Illegal Alien Accused of Sexually Assaulting A Seven-year-old Girl: ‘Can You Just Send Me to Mexico?’

An Illegal Alien Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Seven-year-old Girl In North Carolina Reportedly Told A Judge At His Arraignment Hearing This Week That He Wished He Could Be Sent To Mexico.

Joel Callejas Cantor, 25, appeared in Freeborn County District Court on Monday after he was charged with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl on July 20, the Albert Lea Tribune reported.

When Assistant Freeborn County Attorney Abigail Lambert requested Cantor’s bail be set at $100,000 due to the seriousness of the charge, Cantor had an unusual request for the judge. “Can you just send me to Mexico?” he asked Judge Steven Schwab through an interpreter.

Schwab accepted the prosecutor’s request, setting Cantor’s conditional bail at $100,000. The judge also requested that Cantor have no contact with the alleged victim and submit to random drug-testing, – READ MORE

A federal judge has sided with the city of Chicago and against the Department of Justice, saying that the DOJ doesn’t have the authority to withhold public safety funds based on Chicago’s status as a sanctuary city and its refusal to work with federal authorities regarding illegal aliens in police custody, the Chicago Tribune reported.

In a Friday ruling, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber granted the city a permanent injunction against DOJ conditions for the funding, including cooperating with a federal law that disallows restrictions on sharing of immigration status information between local and federal authorities and requiring cities to permit the Department of Homeland Security to access the facilities of local law enforcement.

These preconditions clashed with local Chicago law, which, according to the Tribune, “bars police from granting ICE officials access to people in Chicago police custody, except when they’re wanted on a criminal warrant or have a serious criminal conviction.”

“Police also cannot allow ICE agents to use their facilities for investigations, and on-duty officers are not allowed to respond to ICE inquiries or communicate with ICE officials about a person’s custody status or release,” the Tribune added. – READ MORE

