Illegal Alien Accused of Raping Child in North Carolina Before Fleeing U.S.

An Illegal Alien Has Been Charged With Raping A Minor In Harmony, North Carolina, Before Fleeing The United States And Then Attempting To Cross Back Over The U.s.-mexico Border.

Illegal alien Jesse Jacinto, a 20-year-old from Mexico, is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl on October 8, 2018, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Department.

After a police report was filed about the alleged incident, police learned that Jacinto had likely fled to Mexico.

Last month, the U.S. Border Patrol arrested Jacinto after he allegedly tried to illegally cross into the country through the Laredo, Texas, sector. Following the arrest, federal immigration agents extradited Jacinto back to Iredell County where he was charged with the rape – READ MORE