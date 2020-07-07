Illegal Alien Accused of Raping 7-Year-Old Girl Freed by Maryland Sanctuary County

An illegal alien arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl multiple times has since been released into the general public by Montgomery County, Maryland, officials.

Rene Ramos-Hernandez, a 56-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested by the Montgomery County Police Department after a 25-year-old woman accused him of raping her as a seven-year-old “at least ten times” between 2002 and 2003, according to ABC7 News’s Kevin Lewis.

The woman, in 2017, told police she had been raped as a child on multiple occasions by Ramos-Hernandez. In June, the illegal alien was finally arrested by police and charged with two counts of second-degree rape and one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

At the time of his booking, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency placed a detainer on Ramos-Hernandez, asking that he be held in Montgomery County custody until he could be properly transferred to ICE agents.

Simultaneously, Montgomery County District Court Judge Zuberi Williams issued Ramos-Hernandez a $30,000 bail. Montgomery County officials called ICE just an hour before the illegal alien was expected to post bail. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --