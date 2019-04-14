Illegal Alien Accused of Murdering Officer Ron Singh Pleads Not Guilty

The illegal alien accused of murdering 33-year-old Newman, California police officer Ronil Singh the day after Christmas last year has pleaded not guilty.

The day after Christmas, Singh pulled Gustavo Perez Arriaga over on suspicion of drunk driving. That is when police say the illegal alien shot Singh. Over his police radio, Singh called out, “shots fired,” and as police arrived at the scene of the traffic stop, they found the officer with a gunshot wound.

Singh was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, leaving behind his wife Anamika, their newborn five-month-old son, and the mourning Newman community.

Perez Arriaga was arrested in December 2018 for the killing of Singh — a legal immigrant from Fiji — but was officially charged with the murder of the law enforcement officer in January. The illegal alien, whom authorities said is a “known” gang member, had been caught by police after a more than 50-hour manhunt. Police said seven illegal alien friends and family members, all of whom have been indicted, aided Perez Arriaga in attempting to flee the U.S. – READ MORE

