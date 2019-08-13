Illegal Alien Accused of Killing Mollie Tibbetts Claims ‘Constitutional Rights’ Violated

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena Rivera claims in new court filings that his constitutional rights were violated by Iowa law enforcement officials after being interrogated for allegedly murdering 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa, last year.

In August 2018, Bahena Rivera, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was charged with Tibbetts’ murder after police said he admitted to confronting and chasing down the young woman.

After a nationwide search, Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County, Iowa. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted, and worked on a dairy farm using a stolen ID and Social Security card after allegedly crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as a child.

A 29-page motion obtained by the Des Moines Register and filed by Bahena Rivera’s defense attorneys, Chad and Jennifer Frese, claims that the illegal alien had his constitutional rights violated when local Iowa police took him in for questioning and did not make clear that he could have contacted the Mexican consulate before speaking to law enforcement. – READ MORE