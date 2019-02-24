Illegal Accused of Killing Tennessee Mom Added to ICE ‘Most Wanted’ List

An Illegal Alien Fugitive Accused Of Killing 37-year-old Mother Shirra Branum In A 2017 Car Crash Has Been Added To The Immigration And Customs Enforcement’s (Ice) “most Wanted” List.

Alan Jacob Mogollon-Anaya, a 31-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, is now on ICE’s “Most Wanted” list for allegedly killing Branum in a Jonesborough, Tennessee, car crash where he was intoxicated, taken to the hospital, and then fled the state to evade arrest.

ICE officials said Mogollon-Anaya’s last known location was Kenner, Louisiana, and that the illegal alien had been working in the construction industry.

The Branum family has tried endlessly to bring Mogollon-Anaya to justice for the sake of its loved one, who was a mother to Randy Branum.