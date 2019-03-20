“I’ll Carry Out A Massacre”: Bus Full Of Kidnapped Italian Children Set On Fire By Senegalese-Born Driver

Update: The driver, a 47-year-old father of two whose ex-wife is Italian, has been charged with carnage and kidnapping of 51 students, according to the Daily Mail.

According to the a police commander, the the driver, Ousseynou Sy, threatened the passengers – “telling them that ‘no one would survive today.” as he dcommandeered the bus carrying two middle-school classes in Cremona province around 25 miles from Milan.”

Ousseynou Sy, originally Senegalese but with Italian citizenship, stopped the bus he was driving, with two classes of high school students on board. He was said to have ordered the children’s hands to be bound and threatened to kill them and himself during the drive, before setting the vehicle on fire when he was stopped by a police blockade today. Officers broke the glass in the back door of the bus and got all the passengers to safety without serious injury before the flames destroyed the vehicle, authorities said. As he was apprehended, the driver said he was protesting migrant deaths in the Mediterranean, Commander Luca De Marchis told Sky TG24. –Daily Mail

An adult was able to make an emergency call, while one of the students called a parent who alerted authorities.

The driver, Ousseynou Sy, a 47-year-old Senegalese-born Italian with a criminal record, reportedly shouted "Stop the deaths at sea, I'll carry out a massacre" according to police spokesman Marco Palmieri.