Ilhan Omar’s Campaign Paid Her New Husband’s Firm More Than Half A Million Dollars

New reports are raising more questions about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and her then-campaign consultant Tim Mynett, who heads the E Street Group.

“Since 2018, Omar’s campaign paid about $586,000 to E Street Group for a range of services that included digital advertising, fundraising consulting, digital communications and design. The campaign also paid $7,000 to Mynett directly for fundraising consulting before hiring his consulting firm,” The Washington Post reports.

Payments to the firm in the 2019-2020 cycle for Omar’s reelection campaign comprised 40 percent of total campaign expenses, federal filings show.

Representatives for Omar’s campaign and Mynett’s firm said this week that there was nothing improper about the payments because they were made for legitimate work. – READ MORE

