Ilhan Omar Won’t Get Prosecuted for Immigration Fraud, Showing Who Really Has the Privilege

Here is yet more evidence of the two-tier justice system we have in the United States. A “veteran insider” at the Department of Homeland Security revealed Wednesday that two different federal agencies have investigated Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Ankara) for months, but decided not to prosecute her for immigration fraud, despite clear and readily available evidence that she married her own brother as part of an elaborate immigration scam.

A key clue as to why there will be no prosecution can be seen in the fact that Omar has accused those who have researched her unusual marital arrangements of “Islamophobia.” Ilhan Omar is a leftist, a black person, a woman, and a Muslim. These are the reasons why she will not be prosecuted. Anyone who dared to prosecute her would be excoriated in the establishment media as a racist “Islamophobe”; few have the courage to stand up against that onslaught.

And so Ilhan Omar can do whatever she wants, without fear of suffering any consequences. If you’re skeptical about that, ask yourself what the reaction would be if a conservative Republican Congressman, a white Christian man, was suspected of marrying his sister in order to commit immigration fraud. Do you think everyone would decline to prosecute in that case?

This is flagrant corruption, out in the open for anyone to see. Ilhan Omar is rubbing our noses in America’s current two-tier justice system. If one of the hoi polloi did something like this, he or she would face consequences. But Ilhan Omar knows she is golden. The standards that apply to other people don’t apply to her. – READ MORE

