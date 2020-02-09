Ilhan Omar Wants Student Debt Canceled, Compares Students To War Veterans

On Thursday, far-left Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, in an attempt to push the idea that all student debt should be canceled, compared college students to the veterans who have fought for America in wars from World War II to present-day Afghanistan, retweeting a quote that stated, “Imagine what it would do for our country and those who live here if we were to take the ethos behind the original G.I. Bill and apply it to everybody—canceling all student debt and making public colleges, universities, and vocational schools tuition-free.”

The GI Bill was passed by Congress in 1944. Warren Atherton, the National Commander of the American Legion, noted the varied resolutions adopted by the Legion at their 1943 National Convention in Omaha, and discussed them with Francis Sullivan, the Legion’s Acting Legislative Director. Atherton said later, “Francis Sullivan told me that our most urgent problem was for right then, not later. Cash was needed for disabled, discharged veterans. Hundreds were being released weekly without a cent in their pockets and no provision for support or care. Hundreds of thousands of service records had already been destroyed in little incidents on land and sea. Under then existing laws, the services were not paying discharges whose records weren’t in order. Service pay for some was a year and more in arrears.”

Atherton spoke to the House Veterans Affairs and demanded that $500 mustering-out pay be paid to all dischargees immediately so that they could survive. The Hearst newspapers entered the fray, supporting the American Legion. Jack Cejl1ar, the Legion’s acting Director of Public Relations, stated, “It’s a bill of rights. The GI Bill of Rights!” – READ MORE