Ilhan Omar Wants Student Debt Canceled, Compares Students To War Veterans

On Thursday, far-left Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, in an attempt to push the idea that all student debt should be canceled, compared college students to the veterans who have fought for America in wars from World War II to present-day Afghanistan, retweeting a quote that stated, “Imagine what it would do for our country and those who live here if we were to take the ethos behind the original G.I. Bill and apply it to everybody—canceling all student debt and making public colleges, universities, and vocational schools tuition-free.”
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 7, 2020
Atherton spoke to the House Veterans Affairs and demanded that $500 mustering-out pay be paid to all dischargees immediately so that they could survive. The Hearst newspapers entered the fray, supporting the American Legion. Jack Cejl1ar, the Legion’s acting Director of Public Relations, stated, “It’s a bill of rights. The GI Bill of Rights!” – READ MORE