Ilhan Omar vows to stop Trump from creating ‘distraction’ war in Iran

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called on members of Congress late Thursday to join her in putting a stop to President Trump from starting a war as a “distraction” in Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed the notorious Gen. Qassim Soleimani.

“So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?” the Democrat freshman “Squad” member said. “Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

The Pentagon confirmed earlier Thursday evening that Trump had ordered the attack that killed Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. Iran’s top “shadow commander” was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more, the State Department said.

Omar responded to a tweet from Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who questioned whether Trump acted within his right as Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to authorize the attack. The U.S. Constitution divides war powers between the Executive and Legislative branches. Congress can declare war and raise support for the armed forces.

"Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That's not a question," Murphy affirmed. "The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?"