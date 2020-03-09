Ilhan Omar Tweets “Abortion Is A Constitutional Right”, Accuses Two Supremes Of Being “Sexual Predators”

A day after Senate Minority Leader threatened the Supreme Court (and later apologized for his language), none other than Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-MN, took to Twitter with some very accusatory Tweets.

She suggested two SCOTUS Judges of being “accused sexual predators” and then stated that abortion was a Constitutional right.

Two accused sexual predators should not be deciding whether or not women have access to healthcare in this country. https://t.co/okJE85pwoN — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) March 4, 2020

“Two accused sexual predators should not be deciding whether or not women have access to healthcare in this country,” she said.

She is allegedly referring to unproven and false claims against Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. Her statements were met with backlash from people around the country. – READ MORE

