Ilhan Omar tells Muslims to ‘raise hell’ and ‘make people uncomfortable’ in defending their rights

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Democrat dogged by allegations of anti-Semitism, told Muslims in a speech Saturday to “raise hell” and “make people uncomfortable” in defense of their rights.

As hundreds of pro-Israel protesters rallied outside, Ms. Omar said U.S. Muslims should confront discrimination in her keynote speech at a fundraiser hosted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations of Greater Los Angeles in Woodland Hills, California.

“So, to me, I say raise hell. Make people uncomfortable,” Ms. Omar said as the crowd cheered. “Because here’s the truth, here’s the truth: Far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen and frankly I’m tired of it, and every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it.”

Ms. Omar, whose speech was livestreamed by Fox News and posted on CAIR’s Facebook page, also intimated that President Trump was to blame in part for the horrific March 15 shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, which left 50 dead. – READ MORE