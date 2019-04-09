Ilhan Omar: ‘Some People Did Something’ On 9/11 (VIDEO)

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar spoke at a California fundraiser for the Council of American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) in March.

In her speech she called for Muslims to “raise hell and make people uncomfortable.” As she put it, “for far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second class citizen.”

Omar went on to say that CAIR was founded after 9/11 “because some people did something,” explaining that Muslims were starting to lose their civil liberties and holding their breath waiting for what happened in New Zealand against the mosque to happen.

