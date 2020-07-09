Ilhan Omar Should Be Expelled from House for Threatening to ‘Tear Down’ Our Political System, But Won’t Be

It’s a fine thing to be a member of not one, not two, but three protected victim classes: that most ardent of patriots, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Jihad), has now directly violated the oath of office she took when she became a member of the House of Representatives, but because she is so multiply victimized, nothing will be done.

It all happened Tuesday, when the Left’s brightest young star said that her colleagues’ latest treasonous cause, defunding the police, would not be enough: “We can’t stop at criminal justice reform or policing reform for that matter. We are not merely fighting to tear down the systems of oppression in the criminal justice system, we are fighting to tear down systems of oppression that exist in housing, in education, in health care, in employment, in the air we breathe.”

(…)

This is a quite clear-cut case. Calling for the “dismantling” of the “political system” is the direct opposite of supporting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. In a sane Congress, she would be expelled. The Constitution says: “Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings, punish its Members for disorderly Behaviour, and, with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member” (Art. I section 5).

When a sitting congresswoman advocates for the dismantling of the entire political system, it ought to be easy to get two-thirds of the House to vote to expel her. Whatever this Congress may be, however, it is not remotely sane. Omar will not be removed from Congress; nor will she be censured or even rebuked. The House’s Democratic leadership already showed, when it failed to rebuke her for her open and repeated expressions of anti-Semitism, that it lacked the will to take any action on Omar that might alienate the lunatic Left that makes up so much of its constituency today. – READ MORE

