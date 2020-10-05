Ilhan Omar shames Biden for pulling negative campaign ads: ‘Get it together’

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called out former Vice President Joe Biden for pulling negative campaign ads after President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, arguing that the president wouldn’t have offered the same courtesy.

“Why would Biden delay or suspend his campaign when we know Trump would’ve had ads up by noon today ridiculing Biden for testing positive? Get it together,” the progressive squad member tweeted late Friday.

The Biden campaign reportedly said on Friday that it would pull negative ads, although The New York Times reported that it might take several days before some ads stop airing. A campaign official claimed the decision was made before news surfaced that Trump was being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, where he arrived on Friday.

Biden and his wife Jill expressed sympathies for Trump and the first lady after their diagnoses. He also tweeted that “his cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation.” – READ MORE

