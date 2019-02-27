Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib First to Sign Pledge to Impeach Trump

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-mn) And Rashida Tlaib (D-mi) Are The First Members Of Congress To Sign On To A Pledge Launched By A Progressive Advocacy Organization To Impeach President Donald Trump.

ABC News producer Ben Siegel on Tuesday morning reported that the freshman congresswomen were first to back the pledge, which was organized by “By the People,” which bills itself a grassroots group that “came together because we saw that millions of Americans want the Trump Administration removed from office.”

Inbox: @RepRashida and @IlhanMN are first members of Congress to sign on to @by_the_ppl pledge to impeach President Trump: https://t.co/2RYQMCAplM — Ben Siegel (@benyc) February 26, 2019