Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley profiled for ‘American Superhero Project’

Photographer Nate Gowdy’s “American Superhero Project” features three out of four liberal female “squad” members from Congress: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

The project does not feature fourth “squad” member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y).

Gowdy’s project features the “American story,” which is a “composite of incredible diversity and real-life superheroes who come from a range of vulnerabilities and backgrounds to express their true selves.”

The project kicked off in March, and gained steam over the summer after featuring prominent Americans.

“There is a superhero within us all, regardless of our nation of birth, beliefs, orientation, gender identity, race, abilities, or family makeup,” Gowdy’s website reads. “This collection celebrates those differences, highlights our commonalities, and embraces what makes us each uniquely American.” – READ MORE