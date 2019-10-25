Ilhan Omar promises ‘Homes for All’ legislation to combat ‘moral stain’ of homelessness

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) announced her intention to combat homelessness in the U.S. with “Homes for All” legislation, the latest ambitious federal initiative to come out of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party.

Omar will work together with the other members of the self-proclaimed “squad,” Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), to create legislation addressing both the surface issue of homelessness, and the systemic issues that cause it.

“It is a moral stain on our country that we have half-a-million or more people facing homelessness,” Omar said Thursday. “In a few weeks, we are going to introduce our ‘Homes For All’ legislation, which will, hopefully, guarantee a home for everyone.”

The idea behind the plan is for the federal government to pour significantly more funding into building public housing across the nation. – READ MORE