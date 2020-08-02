Ilhan Omar Paid Her Husband’s Firm $600,000 in Three Weeks

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) funneled an additional $606,000 to her husband’s firm in the first three weeks of July alone, according to new campaign filings.

Federal Election Commission records released Thursday show that over the first three weeks of July, Omar’s campaign sent $606,000 to the E Street Group, a D.C.-based consulting firm run by Tim Mynett, Omar’s husband. The money accounted for 77 percent of the campaign’s disbursements during that time.

Omar has sent massive sums to her husband’s firm even as her Democratic opponent, Antone Melton-Meaux, significantly outraised her ahead of the primary. The challenger drew national attention with a $3.2 million fundraising haul over the past quarter, six times the amount Omar’s campaign pulled in over the same period despite paying Mynett’s firm large sums for fundraising assistance. Melton-Meaux is also drastically outraising the incumbent in Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District, signaling he may pose a challenge to the “Squad” member in the August 11 primary. – READ MORE

