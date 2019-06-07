Ilhan Omar ordered to repay thousands of dollars of improperly-spent campaign funds

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) was hit with several campaign finance violations and ordered to repay improperly-used funds related to her state House of Representatives campaign, according to KMSP-TV.

Omar agreed to repay the money, and did not dispute the findings of the investigation.

“I’m glad this process is complete and that the Campaign Finance Board has come to a resolution on this matter,” Omar said in a statement. “We have been collaborative in this process and are glad the report showed that none of the money was used for personal use, as was initially alleged.”

What did she do? Omar was ordered to repay $3,469 in campaign funds as well as a $500 civil fine for her campaign finance violations.

Omar used campaign funds to pay for hotel and travel expenses for out-of-state events on five occasions in 2017. Her campaign also paid expenses associated with Omar’s 2014 and 2015 tax returns, and also her immigration records. – READ MORE