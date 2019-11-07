Ilhan Omar Officially Divorces Husband

Representative Ilhan Omar has officially divorced her husband and father of three children, Ahmed Hirsi, just months after reports of an alleged affair with a married political consultant.

The Minnesota Democrat filed for divorce in October citing an “irretrievable breakdown of the marriage relationship.”

Yes, affairs with your own consultants due tend to put a strain on the relationship. Just ask the man in question, Tim Mynett, whose wife filed for divorce and blew the lid off the entire relationship with Omar.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar,” the Mynett filing stated.

Now, Omar and Mynett are free to carry on their relationship in public it would seem.

“Anyone going through a divorce is glad when it is over and this case is no exception,” a lawyer for Omar said. – READ MORE