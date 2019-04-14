Ilhan Omar: No One Can ‘Threaten’ My ‘Unwavering Love’ for America

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Saturday responded to those outraged by her trivialization of the September 11th, 2001, terror attacks, declaring that nobody can “threaten” her “unwavering love” for the United States.
“I did not run for Congress to be silent. I did not run for Congress to sit on the sidelines. I ran because I believed it was time to restore moral clarity and courage to Congress. To fight and to defend our democracy,” Omar wrote in a series of tweets. “No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America. I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans.”
“Thank you for standing with me – against an administration that ran on banning Muslims from this country – to fight for the America we all deserve,” she added. – READ MORE