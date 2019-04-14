Ilhan Omar: No One Can ‘Threaten’ My ‘Unwavering Love’ for America

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Saturday responded to those outraged by her trivialization of the September 11th, 2001, terror attacks, declaring that nobody can “threaten” her “unwavering love” for the United States.

“I did not run for Congress to be silent. I did not run for Congress to sit on the sidelines. I ran because I believed it was time to restore moral clarity and courage to Congress. To fight and to defend our democracy,” Omar wrote in a series of tweets. “No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America. I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans.”

An administration that would rather give billionaires tax breaks than provide a little cushion for working people. An administration that would rather attack fellow Americans who are transgender and wear our country’s uniform than fight for equality and opportunity for all. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019

No one person – no matter how corrupt, inept, or vicious – can threaten my unwavering love for America. I stand undeterred to continue fighting for equal opportunity in our pursuit of happiness for all Americans. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 13, 2019

“Thank you for standing with me – against an administration that ran on banning Muslims from this country – to fight for the America we all deserve,” she added. – READ MORE