Ilhan Omar: My First Impression of America Was Disappointment (VIDEO)

Speaking at a campaign rally for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, Rep. Ilhan Omar told a story of her first impressions upon arriving in America, expressing her disappointment at what she saw.

Omar was making a point of trashing America for homelessness, a cause dear to her heart as she pushes her ‘Homes For All Act,’ legislation allegedly designed to make housing ‘a human right.’

“When I first came to the United States, I remember one of the first things that I saw was homeless people sleeping on the sides of Manhattan when we arrived in New York,” the Minnesota Democrat recalled. “And I remember turning to my father and saying, ‘This doesn’t look like the America you promised.’”

Omar claims ‘orientation tapes’ shown to refugees featured homes with white picket fences and happy children heading off to school.

"That is the America we all know we deserve but our reality is full of homeless people," she continued. "Our reality is full of families who have moms and dads who are going without dinner or lunch or breakfast just so that they can have enough for their children."