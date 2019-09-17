Ilhan Omar: Impeaching Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Is ‘Our Constitutional Duty’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to be impeached on Sunday after the New York Times ran a piece Saturday alleging that an eyewitness saw friends of Kavanaugh push “his penis into the hand of” a female student at a college party.

The Times later added to its piece on Sunday evening that the female student did not recall the incident, according to friends, and declined to comment

However, before the Times added what amounted to a walk-back of the new allegation, Democrats such as Omar began lining up for calls for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

Nothing terrifies this corrupt president more than the idea of Congress upholding the rule of law. We must open impeachment inquiries against Trump *and* Kavanaugh immediately. It’s our constitutional duty. https://t.co/OVjBDWSqZT — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 15, 2019

