Ilhan Omar: I’m ‘Outraged’ Trump Killed Iranian Terrorist Who Killed Hundreds Of Americans

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) said on Friday that she was “outraged” at President Donald Trump’s decision to kill Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Soleimani and top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, who headed the Iranian-linked Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed in an airstrike on Thursday at Baghdad International Airport when when an American MQ-9 Reaper drone fired missiles on a convoy the two terrorists were riding in.

Omar initially responded to the news by writing on Twitter: “So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction? Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) responded to Omar, "According the the Obama Department of Defense, Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist directly responsible for the murder of over 500 US service men & women. Why are congressional Dems outraged that he's finally dead? See more:"