Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) offered a bizarre defense of the controversial comments by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) where she called immigration detention centers “concentration camps.”

Omar’s comment was captured by Canadian news site The Rebel Media.

“There are camps and people are being concentrated. This is very simple,” Omar responded.

“I don’t even know why this is a controversial thing for her to say,” she added. – READ MORE