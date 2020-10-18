Ilhan Omar Funnels 70 Percent of Campaign Expenditures to Husband’s Company

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) funneled an additional $1.1 million to her husband’s company, bringing her total payments to the firm to $2.7 million for the election cycle, new filings show.

Omar’s campaign filings, released Thursday, show that she sent $1.1 million more to the E Street Group, a political consulting firm owned by her husband, Tim Mynett. The payments account for nearly 70 percent of the $1.6 million Omar’s campaign has disbursed between July 23 and the end of September. They have helped cover advertisements, consulting, travel expenses, and production costs.

Omar has faced criticism on a number of issues since she entered Congress in 2018. Among other things, her lack of transparency about her past marriages has come under fire, and the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board has ordered her to repay thousands for a campaign finance violation.

She now faces a complaint for potentially running afoul of House ethics rules in relation to an advance she received for her memoir. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --