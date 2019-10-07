Ilhan Omar Files for Divorce as Affair Allegations Swirl

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has filed for divorce from Ahmed Hirsi, the father of her three children, as allegations that she engaged in an extramarital affair with a Democrat political strategist continue to swirl, according to TMZ.

The far-left “Squad” member reportedly filed for divorce from husband Ahmed Hirsi on Friday in a Minnesota courthouse.

Omar has claimed that she married Hirsi, who then went by Ahmed Aden, in an Islamic ceremony in 2002, though the couple never married legally. The couple separated in 2008 and later remarried, legally, in 2018. The Minnesota Democrat has faced allegations that she married her alleged brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009. After the two wed, Elmi enrolled at North Dakota State University, according to blogger David Steinberg.

The New York Post first reported in August that the wife of Washington-based political consultant Tim Mynett filed for divorce from her husband after confessing to her that he was romantically involved with Omar and revealed he was in love with the freshman congresswoman.

In a September counterclaim, Mynett alleged his estranged wife fabricated the story as part of a “negative campaign” against him to “seemingly in an effort to ruin his career.” – READ MORE