Ilhan Omar Deletes Old Tweet Revealing Her Father Has Same Name As Brother

Representative Ilhan Omar created a whirlwind of controversy when she deleted a tweet from 2013 that wished a Happy Father’s Day to a man named “Nur Said.”

“Happy Father’s Day to my aabo Nur Said, I am forever grateful to Allah for giving me the best father a …” the post reads, linking to a since-deleted Instagram post.

As reported at The Political Insider, Omar (D-MN) was reportedly engaged in civil marriage with a man many have speculated to be her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, from 2009 up until 2017.

In Somalia, a person’s name normally consists of a first name, followed by the father’s name and then the grandfather’s name.

The left-leaning Minneapolis Star-Tribune in June reported on documents that raised questions as to whether Omar married her own brother as a means to “skirt immigration laws.” – READ MORE