Ilhan Omar Changes Tune: ‘September 11th Was an Attack on All of Us’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) acknowledged on the 18th anniversary of 9/11 that the tragic day was an “attack on all of us,” marking a drastically different tone than the “some people did something” remarks she made at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) fundraiser earlier this year.

“September 11th was an attack on all of us. We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil,” Omar wrote.

“I will continue to fight to make sure we care for the first responders and families who lost loved ones. #NeverForget,” she added:

September 11th was an attack on all of us. We will never forget the thousands of Americans who lost their lives in the largest terror attack on U.S. soil. I will continue to fight to make sure we care for the first responders and families who lost loved ones. #NeverForget — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 11, 2019

The Minnesota lawmaker came under fire earlier this year after delivering a keynote address at a CAIR fundraiser in March, describing the 9/11 attacks as, “some people did something.” – READ MORE