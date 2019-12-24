Ilhan Omar Celebrates Passage of Legislation She Voted Against

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) sent out dueling press releases on Tuesday: one celebrating the House passage of legislation that included debt relief for her native Somalia—and a second explaining her decision to vote against that legislation.

“I am thrilled we were able to secure debt relief for Somalia today,” Omar said in one of her press releases on H.R. 1158. “This debt relief package is a major milestone that validates the incredible progress that Somalia has made in the past several years.”

We got this done today! Inshallah Somalia is now set up to move towards progress and prosperity. https://t.co/h3KIBtrIct — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 17, 2019

Omar appeared to celebrate the passage of the legislation on Twitter, where she has over 1.7 million followers, writing, "We got this done today! Inshallah Somalia is now set up to move towards progress and prosperity." She made no mention of the fact that she had actually voted against the legislation.