Ilhan Omar Calls Vaccinations Of Healthy Politicians ‘Shameful’ After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Broadcast Her COVID-19 Shot

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday lambasted fellow politicians for receiving a coronavirus vaccine before healthcare workers shortly after Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez live-streamed her immunization.

“It’s now clear that we don’t have enough vaccines for everyone and there is shortage of supply, we have to prioritize those who need it most,” Omar wrote in a Sunday tweet. “That’s why it’s disturbing to see members be 1st to get vaccine while most frontline workers, elderly and infirm in our districts, wait.”

Ocasio-Cortez recorded herself receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and posed for a picture with other representatives who did the same in a Friday Instagram post

“I would would never, ever ask you to do something I wasn’t willing to do myself,” the New York Representative wrote. “Yesterday, in accordance with national security protocols, Congress began to get vaccinated.” “I documented the entire process and am here to answer all of your questions to help you feel as comfortable as possible with your healthcare decisions.”