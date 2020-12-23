Ilhan Omar Calls Vaccinations Of Healthy Politicians ‘Shameful’ After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Broadcast Her COVID-19 Shot

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Sunday lambasted fellow politicians for receiving a coronavirus vaccine before healthcare workers shortly after Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez live-streamed her immunization.
“It’s now clear that we don’t have enough vaccines for everyone and there is shortage of supply, we have to prioritize those who need it most,” Omar wrote in a Sunday tweet. “That’s why it’s disturbing to see members be 1st to get vaccine while most frontline workers, elderly and infirm in our districts, wait.”
Omar went on to call vaccine priority for politicians “shameful” and vowed that she would not accept an immunization before “people who need it most.”
“It would makes sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and its shameful,” Omar wrote in a separate Sunday tweet. “We are not more important then frontline workers, teachers etc. who are making sacrifices everyday. Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it. Full stop.”
A total of 91% of Americans said healthcare workers should be prioritized in vaccine distribution, while only 16% said the same about politicians in a Ipsos poll released last week.
Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley are members of a progressive wing of the House dubbed “The Squad.”
