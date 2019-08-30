Ilhan Omar Calls Questions About Alleged Affair and Campaign Finance Violations ‘Stupid’

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has been dodging questions about her alleged affair and subsequent campaign finance violations all week.

Omar’s drama started when the New York Post published details from the divorce proceedings between Dr. Beth Mynett and her husband, Tim Mynett. Tim Mynett has worked for several top Democrats, including Omar and her predecessor former Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.). According to the doctor, Tim Mynett and Omar have been having an affair which prompted their divorce. Dr. Mynett claimed that her husband professed his love for Omar.

The congresswoman denied the affair and has maintained that her relationship with Tim Mynett is strictly professional, despite reports that Omar separated from her husband earlier this summer.

NEWS: U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar calls it “stupid” to be asking her about alleged misuse of campaign funds. An aide later boxed me into a door to keep reporters away from Omar as she left an event at a north Minneapolis grocery store. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) August 28, 2019

NEW: During an event at a north Minneapolis grocery store, staffers for Ilhan Omar tried to physically block reporters from asking Omar about accusations regarding her campaign finances and alleged affair. (This is video of Omar in the store before the incident with reporters.) pic.twitter.com/uMfC1IRjQF — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) August 28, 2019

The alleged affair went from a personal drama to a potential legal problem for Omar, however, after two separate groups announced plans to file ethics complaints against the congresswoman. – READ MORE