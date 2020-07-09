Ilhan Omar Calls for ‘Dismantling’ of America’s ‘Economy and Political Systems’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Ilhan Omar called for dismantling economic and political systems that serve as a “system of oppression.”

The Minnesota Democrat said Tuesday that most conversations around police brutality and racial injustice do not go far enough in their call for change.

“We can’t stop at criminal justice reform or policing reform,” she said during an outdoor press conference. “We are not merely fighting to tear down the systems of oppression in the criminal justice system. We are fighting to tear down systems of oppression that exist in housing, in education, in health care, in employment, in the air we breathe.”

Omar said it was time to “guarantee homes for all” due to racial disparities in homeownership. She said that homeownership rates are nearly twice as high for White families as they are for Black families.

She also promoted the Green New Deal “because we know that environmental racism is real.”

“As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality,” the progressive Squad member continued. “So we cannot stop at criminal justice system. We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it.” – READ MORE

