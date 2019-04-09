Ilhan Omar Blasted For Smearing Jewish Trump Administration Official

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) smeared Senior Adviser to the President Stephen Miller on Monday, falsely claiming that Miller, who is Jewish, was a white nationalist. Play Video

“Stephen Miller is a white nationalist,” Omar tweeted. The fact that he still has influence on policy and political appointments is an outrage.”

Omar included in her tweet a link to a fringe website that called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a “b*tch” last week after an old video of him falling resurfaced. This is the type of website that Omar often gets her news from. McConnell has a problem walking up stairs because he has a partially paralyzed leg that he got from having polio as a child.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: “I see that the head of the Farrakhan Fan Club, @IlhanMN, took a short break from spewing her usual anti-semitic bigotry today to accuse a Jewish man of being a “white nationalist” because she apparently has no shame.” – READ MORE