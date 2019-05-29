Ilhan Omar Believes U.S. Foreign Policy Needs Globalist ‘Perspective’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who currently sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, believes American policy needs the “perspective of a foreigner.”

Citing the Green New Deal, which is always a losing prospect when wanting to be taken seriously, Omar said our nation’s foreign policy needs a new approach and a sweeping global agenda.

“When I think about foreign policy, we need something equivalent to the Green New Deal,” the Minnesota Democrat told the Star Tribune for a piece published on Tuesday.

“It’s important for me to think about what an overhaul of our foreign policy should look like from the standpoint of really thinking how it impacts those around the world,” she added.

As a representative of Congress, Ms. Omar, it’s your job to analyze and determine which foreign policies secure and benefit America first, as well as our allies.

To the contrary, that globalist viewpoint is something Omar wants to institute “as someone who has seen the United States from the perspective of a foreigner.” – READ MORE