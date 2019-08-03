Ilhan Omar and Nancy Pelosi Taunt Trump With Pictures From ‘Mother Africa’

Rep. Ilhan Omar taunted Donald Trump with pictures of she and Nancy Pelosi visiting ‘Mother Africa’ after the President suggested she ‘go back‘ and fix where she came from before criticizing America.

Omar posted pictures of the pair posing and then walking through the Door of No Return, a famous symbol of the slave trade located on Gorée Island, just off the coast of the city of Dakar, Senegal.

The Minnesota Democrat referred to the “send her back” chants that surfaced at a Trump rally last month. She noted that Pelosi didn’t just send her back, she joined her on the journey.

They said “send her back” but Speaker @SpeakerPelosi didn’t just make arrangements to send me back, she went back with me ✊🏽



So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa with the @TheBlackCaucus and commemorate The Year of Return! #Doorofreturn #Ghana pic.twitter.com/0yVBLcAEs5 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 1, 2019

