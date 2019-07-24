Ilhan Omar Also Called for Opponent to Be ‘Deported’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was found Tuesday to have told a political opponent in the past that she needed to be deported — using a rhetorical tactic that Democrats have said is “un-American” and “racist.”

Last Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted that Omar and three other far-left Democratic congresswomen in the so-called “Squad” should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” and then “come back and show us how it is done.”

But Omar has, in fact, called for an opponent to be deported. Her tweet, from 2012, was unearthed as a similar tweet from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MN) — one of the other “Squad” members — surfaced, in which she declared “Deport this asshole!” in 2015.

Omar’s tweet read: “we are citizens & can’t be deported, why don’t we deport you to where ever you came from.”

Ilhan Omar deport tweet (Ilhan Omar / Twitter)

Omar was responding to a thread of comments on an article about how a mayor in Maine said that Somali immigrants to the community should “accept our culture and leave your culture at the door.” – READ MORE