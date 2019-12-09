IG Report Confirms True Pundit FBI Scoop from 25 MONTHS AGO — FBI Paid Dossier Author Steele Big Bucks

True Pundit reported in Sept. 2017 that the FBI paid Christopher Steele $100K for the concocted Trump dossier during the 2016 election and that the deal was brokered by Sen. John McCain.

It was all very hush and classified, of course, but True Pundit’s FBI sources said Steele made $100K from the FBI’s ‘black budget.’

A report released by the Inspector General on Monday confirmed Steele was paid $95,000 by James Comey’s FBI.

“We were off by $5K,'” said Thomas Paine of True Pundit. “Considering we were the only media to report this in three years, I can live with that and our readers can too.”

The IG report does not mention McCain. What a surprise.

Here is the original story:

FBI insiders say fired FBI Director James Comey and Andrew McCabe, deputy FBI director, used Bureau funds to underwrite the controversial dossier on President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, sources confirm.

And the deal to dig dirt on a presidential candidate was put together with the help of Sen. John McCain, sources said.

These new revelations in fact might be the worst kept secrets in Washington, D.C. but now rank-and-file FBI agents want the Bureau to come clean on its relationship with the author of the problematic Trump dossier, former British spy Christopher Steele.

True Pundit first received intelligence from FBI sources in March that the Bureau had struck a financial deal with Steele in 2016.

Federal law enforcement agents have since divulged to True Pundit:

Steele was likely paid in the $100,000 range by the FBI for the research. Perhaps even more.

Sen. John McCain was involved in brokering the introduction of Steele or Steele’s preliminary research to FBI bosses.

The FBI routinely pays third-party private Intel firms to gather evidence used to secure federal search warrants and arrest warrants, as well as FISA court warrants.

The FBI does not vet the privately commissioned investigators, like Fusion GPS, who work “off the books” for the Bureau.

The FBI pays such contractors from a budget that is not part of its public expenditures. The transactions are confidential, therefore, Freedom of Information Requests (FOIA) on such transactions are easily and legally denied.

Steele and the firm Fusion GPS may have performed additional privately-commissioned intelligence work for the FBI.

The Steele dossier on Trump has since proven to be chalk-full (chalk, not “chock” used intentionally here) of wild and unproven intelligence.

The more disturbing revelations however, is that a GOP U.S. Senator from the same party as Trump likely assisted the FBI to perform a bogus investigation of a presidential candidate during the 2016 election; the results of which were leaked to the news media in an attempt to boost Democrat Hillary Clinton’s chances of winning the presidency.

Also, it now appears the FBI had a definitive role in digging dirt on a presidential candidate with the likely intent to sway an election.

It’s little wonder the FBI has blocked efforts to turn over records on its relationship with Steele, Fusion GPS, and McCain’s role in putting the two entities together.

