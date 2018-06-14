IG Report Confirms True Pundit BOMBSHELL on Hillary’s Emails; Details Comey Was Briefed on Clinton-Linked ‘Sex Crimes Against Children’ Evidence on Weiner Laptop

Keep in mind True Pundit broke this story on November 2, 2016. (That’s 21 months ago for those keeping score).

Now, today, the Inspector General confirmed the FBI knew there was evidence on Anthony Weiner’s laptop and Hillary Clinton’s emails linked to sex crimes against children.

And James Comey was briefed about it.

From our 2016 news breaking article:

New York Police Department detectives and prosecutors working an alleged underage sexting case against former Congressman Anthony Weiner have turned over a newly-found laptop he shared with wife Huma Abedin to the FBI with enough evidence “to put Hillary (Clinton) and her crew away for life,” NYPD sources told True Pundit.

The NYPD seized the computer from Weiner during a search warrant and detectives discovered a trove of over 500,000 emails to and from Hillary Clinton, Abedin and other insiders during her tenure as secretary of state. The content of those emails sparked the FBI to reopen its defunct email investigation into Clinton on Friday.

But new revelations on the contents of that laptop, according to law enforcement sources, implicate the Democratic presidential candidate, her subordinates, and even select elected officials in far more alleged serious crimes than mishandling classified and top secret emails, sources said. NYPD sources said these new emails include evidence linking Clinton herself and associates to:

Money laundering

Child exploitation

Sex crimes with minors (children)

Perjury

Pay to play through Clinton Foundation

Obstruction of justice

Other felony crimes

Now, today, sex crimes with minors is mentioned several times in the 500-page IG report.

Here is the first, where a FBI investigator testifies he debriefed Comey on the materials after being notified of the sex-crimes-linked intelligence from the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division. Page 294:

Under the heading — “Hillary Clinton & Foundation Crime Against Children:”

Comey, it appears, claims he was never told about this.

Convenient.

It’s comforting to know a report of sex crimes linked to the former secretary of state, former U.S. senator and former First Lady would not be remembered by the FBI director.

More from the IG report detailed here: Page 276:

So who in the media or some of the other half-witted critics out there in social media land are going to be the first to apologize for hammering True Pundit’s reporting in 2016?

We only scooped you by 21 months.

“Fake news?” Only your criticism of it turned out to be what was fake.

Ouch.

Perhaps a new career is in order.

We hear the FBI is accepting applications.

