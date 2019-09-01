IG: Medicare Paid Twice for Up to $420 Million Worth of Drugs

In the final year of the Obama administration, Medicare paid twice for between $160 million and $420 million worth of drugs for terminally ill patients because it failed to address a redundancy government watchdogs had identified years earlier, according to a new government report.

The office of inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services audited drug purchases from 2016 and found that the Obama administration had not properly documented payments to providers. The overpayments cost taxpayers at least $160 million, but regulators noted Medicare may have double-paid for up to $420 million worth of drugs.

“The drugs were essentially paid for twice: once through the per diem payments made to Part A hospice organizations and once through Part D,” the audit found. “Additionally, hospices or hospice beneficiaries likely should have paid for the remaining $261.9 million in Part D total cost.”

Medicare Part A refers to taxpayer-funded hospital insurance that pays hospices to buy most of the medications taken by terminally ill patients. Medicare Part D, meanwhile, refers to an optional federal program that pays for retail drugs that are not covered by other Medicare programs. – READ MORE