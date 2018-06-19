IG Confirms Comey is Under Investigation for Handling of Classified Material

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General is looking into former FBI Director James Comey’s decision to give his personal memos to a friend outside the government.

“We received a referral on that from the FBI. We are handling that referral and we will issue a report when the matter is completed,” Inspector General Michael Horowitz said during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The hearing came days after Horowitz’s office released a near 600-page report on the FBI’s handling of the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Comey told Congress in June 2017 that he wrote the memos and authorized the release of them “as a private citizen.” – READ MORE

