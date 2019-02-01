If You Think Virginia’s Infanticide Bill Is Crazy, Wait Till You Get A Look At What Vermont Is Pushing

Vermont is quietly seeking to pass a law that gives women the right to have elective abortions up until birth and strips away all rights of unborn babies.

Vermont is considering H-0057 which would give women the right to abort a baby at any time and for any reason up until birth. “Every individual who becomes pregnant has the fundamental right to choose to carry a pregnancy to term, give birth to a child, or to have an abortion,” the bill reads.

Interference by the state, law enforcement or a public entity with an attempt to procure or induce an abortion is illegal under the proposal. Women have a “fundamental right the freedom of reproductive choice and to prohibit public entities from interfering with or restricting the right of an individual to terminate the individual’s pregnancy,” according to the bill’s text.

An unborn baby also has no rights, according to the bill, which reads, “A fetus shall not have independent rights under Vermont law.” Planned Parenthood was investigated in 2017 for the alleged illegal sale of baby body parts, a practice which would become legal under the Vermont proposal.

If the law passes, late-term abortion doctors can be expected to set up clinics in the state to which women would travel to seek elective abortions until birth.

There are 91 authors of the proposal.

Virginia is considering HB 2491 which would repeal the state’s current restrictions on late-term abortions. The bill would allow a doctor to perform an abortion when a woman is dilating, meaning she is about to give birth. The proposal eliminates the state’s requirement that second and third-trimester abortions be performed only to preserve the health or life of the woman.

The bill also does away with a number of other restrictions, including a mandate that women obtain ultrasounds prior to aborting and that second and third-trimester abortions be performed in hospitals. Opinions from multiple physicians are not required under the proposal.

New York passed the Reproductive Health Act Jan. 22 expanding abortion access and codifying a woman’s right to abort under state law. The law removes abortion from the state’s criminal code and allows women to have abortions after 24 weeks in cases where “there is an absence of fetal viability, or at any time when necessary to protect a patient’s life or health,” according to the legislation.

“Democrats have forgone safe, legal and rare and have now staked their ground in abortion extremism,” March For Life President Jeanne Mancini said in a statement. “Abortion up until birth is not only brutishly callous, it is severely out of touch with mainstream America,” Mancini added.

Seventy-five percent of Americans support significant abortion restrictions and say abortion should not be legal after a woman is three months pregnant, according to a Jan. 15 Marist poll.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment in time for publication. Senators Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy also did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

