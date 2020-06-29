If You Supported Black Lives Matter, Don’t Complain About Coronavirus Spike

The U.S. recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday, though deaths and death rates continue to fall. The data continued an upward trend that began earlier this month, and President Donald Trump’s critics have pounced on the news as evidence that he mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic.

This graph might be the most damning data ever concerning Trump’s leadership. We are a superpower, one of the richest countries in the world, with some of the best scientists, innovators, entrepreneurs, universities, army, government officials in the world. And yet … this: pic.twitter.com/4eo80nJYBR — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 24, 2020

But there is one thing the critics miss: the number of cases declined until early June, when the sudden spike appeared.

Some states began re-opening their economies in late April, and others gradually followed. Yet there were no major increases in cases during that period — only in early- to mid-June.

What else was going on in early June in the U.S.?

The rise in cases matches exactly what we would expect to see from the large Black Lives Matter protests that erupted across the nation. Tens of thousands of people marched in close quarters in city streets. Some wore masks, but there was scant attention paid to “social distancing.”

A month before, when business owners, church parishioners, and ordinary residents protested draconian shutdown rules, they were demonized by the media and accused of risking public health. – READ MORE

