If Trump’s Soft on Russia, Why Did He Have Russian Fighters Decimated in Syria?

“We’re doing very well,” Trump said. “Probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia. And there’s been no president ever as tough as I have been on Russia…

“Look at, unfortunately, what happened in Syria recently. And I think President Putin knows that better than anybody, certainly a lot better than the media.”

Trump was referring to the February clash where a shadowy Russian mercenary force and Syrian allies attacked units of American Marines and Green Berets.

The attack in Syria’s Deir al-Zour Province included more than 500 fighters backed up by vehicles including armored personnel carriers and Russian tanks, according to a New York Times account of the fight. When it was over, an estimated 200 to 300 of the attackers were dead. It was unclear how many of those were Russians or Syrians, but a Bloomberg report indicated that more 100 of the dead were Russians.

Not one of the badly outnumbered Americans was harmed.

(It’s worth pointing out that at the time, The Times hyped the battle as evidence that “heightened tensions” between Russia and the United States could “could plunge both countries into bloody conflict.” That was before “Trump is soft on Russia” became the party line, though.) – READ MORE

