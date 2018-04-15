‘If This Had Been Hillary Clinton’s Lawyer…’ — Alan Dershowitz Brings The Truth On CNN (VIDEO)

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin and Harvard professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz went head to head Thursday night over the FBI raid against Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

“It is true that privileges should be honored,” Toobin said, “But, just because you have a privilege doesn’t mean you should be exempt from being…”

“I’m not exempting the lawyer or the judge and the priest,” Dershowitz said. “I’m talking about the client, the penitent and the patient. It’s their rights that are being violated, and there’s no reason why any government agent should ever be able to see that kind of material. There’s a way of eliminating it.” – READ MORE

