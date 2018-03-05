Identity Cards Are Dems’ Frightening Solution to the Amnesty Crisis

Whether to award citizenship to millions of illegal aliens, including dreamers, has emerged as one of the signal controversies plaguing the United States in the second decade of the 21st century.

Those who believe in the rule of law, as this writer does, argue that giving citizenship to illegal immigrants violates federal immigration laws. If we permit one law to be ignored, all laws will be subject to individual whims, and it will bring us closer to anarchy.

Liberals, on the other hand, insist citizenship should be awarded to all people who entered the country illegally. It is no secret by now that the Democratic Party is in favor of open borders, not for reasons of compassion but in order to swell the voting rolls.

Their assumption is that Hispanic immigrants will vote overwhelmingly for Democratic candidates. If millions of illegal immigrants are granted citizenship, the Democrats will own the country because no Republican will ever be elected to major national office. The big question for the Democratic Party is: How do we get all these undocumented people into the voting booths?

Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago is pointing the way. He plans to offer an identity card — known as the CityKey — to anyone who applies, including people who are in the country illegally and who are labeled as “undocumented immigrants.”

The card will contain the bearer’s photo, date of birth, and residence address but no reference to citizenship status. People who previously were “undocumented” will automatically become “documented.” To encourage illegals to use the program, Chicago will not maintain a record of the background information applicants provide to establish their home addresses. – READ MORE

