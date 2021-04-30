Idaho Senate passes bill banning critical race theory in public schools, liberals protest

The Idaho Senate on Monday passed “nondiscrimination” legislation to prohibit schools from forcing students to “personally affirm, adopt, or adhere to” certain critical race theory teachings.

HB 377 aims to prevent schools and universities from teaching students of certain demographics that are inferior or superior to other students or that they are “inherently responsible for 41 actions committed in the past” by other members of the same demographics.

The bill, which passed in a 28-7 vote, would also “prohibit the expenditure of moneys for certain purposes” related to the bill.

“This bill is Idaho’s statement that we will not tolerate discrimination and we are reserving education policy and curricular choices to the state and local institutions and schools,” state Republican Rep. Wendy Horman, who co-authored the legislation, said in her floor speech on Monday.

Republican state Sen. Jim Rice argued that the bill contains the “same principles that have been the foundation of the Civil Rights movement.”

“It’s that every individual should be treated equally under the law, that no one should be compelled to believe something just because someone else does,” he said. – READ MORE

