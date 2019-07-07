Idaho mayor says ‘NO WAY, NO CHANCE’ to PETA’s request to rename Chicken Dinner Road

The mayor of a small Idaho town said there was “NO WAY, NO CHANCE” he would consider a request from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to rename a street called Chicken Dinner Road to something more fowl-friendly.

PETA sent Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas a letter on July 3 asking him to change the name of the mostly deserted rural road. The animal-rights group said it opposes “speciesism” and asked the name be changed to just Chicken Road.

“Just like dogs, cats, and human beings, chickens feel pain and fear and value their own lives,” said the letter from Tracy Reiman, PETA’s executive vice president. “PETA is asking Mayor Nancolas to change this road’s name to one that celebrates chickens as individuals, not as beings to kill, chop up, and label as ‘dinner.’”

“When I first received the letter, I thought it was a joke,” he wrote. “I literally laughed! When I realized the letter was for real, it made me extremely irritated that they would waste our time with such a ridiculous request!” – READ MORE